Federal Leaders Gather In Tulsa To Address Violence Against Women In Native Populations

Tribal members from around the country are meeting with federal officials at Tulsa's River Spirit Casino Resort to discuss the ongoing problem of gender-based violence against their citizens.

"So we're talking about domestic strangulation, domestic abuse, violence against women, missing and murdered indigenous peoples," said Clint Johnson, the U.S. attorney for the Northern district of Oklahoma.

He said even though this is a global issue, it's important to give specific attention to American Indian and Alaska Native populations, who face the highest rates of violence against women.

"This is just one more tool where we can look at best practices, understand what the individual tribes would like to have, so that we can take care of American Indians in northeast Oklahoma," said Johnson.

Leaders said this is an opportunity to hear from victims and learn about how they can provide better resources and become an advocate.

"A whole range of federal leaders who are here to listen. More than anything else, we're here to listen and to learn," Rose Marie Hidalgo.

Rose Marie Hidalgo has been involved with the Office of Violence Against Women for three decades. She said what has driven her involvement is her hope for a better future.

"I've seen first hand over these 30 years what a huge difference it makes, right, when we listen to victims survivors, when we help them to access justice," Hidalgo said.

Although they've covered a lot of ground, they know they're just getting started.

"The fact of the matter is, is that when we work together, solutions come a lot sooner," said Johnson.

This government to government tribal consultation will continue until Thursday, August 10, with several other speakers giving their testimonies.