Young Bartlesville Sisters Qualify For MMA World Championships In Greece

Two Bartlesville sisters are heading to Greece next month to fight in the World Championships for MMA fighting. The girls are training hard and looking forward to hopefully becoming World Champions.

Eight-year-old Jasmine Stout is a State Champion and nine-year-old Alaina Stout is a National Champion, and the girls train together.

The trip to Greece will be the first time they fight outside the country, and they are training hard and looking forward to hopefully becoming World Champions.

Alaina and Jasmine spend most of their afternoons at the gym training and practicing against each other.

"We do throws, we go over throws every day here,” said Jasmine. “Sometimes we lift weights."

"We train every day for how to defend ourselves and know how to punch and kick, do grappling, wrestling, do kick boxing,” said Alaina.

Alaina’s been doing MMA since she was five, and has won nearly 50 matches.

Jasmine got her start training as Alaina’s sparring partner.

The girls are coached by their dad, Houston Stout, who is also an MMA fighter.

"We get to spend a lot of time together. I own the gym here, so we spend quite a bit of time here, working around the gym, cleaning, prepping, training, so getting to share that with my kids is awesome,” said Houston.

But what is just as important as the victories on the mat, are the lessons the girls will take with them into life.

"Ultimately, confidence, my kids will never be bullied,” said Houston. “My kids will never know what that feels like, to not be able to help themselves, able to be responsible for those around them."

Houston is proud of all the hard work Jasmine and Alaina have put into fighting and how they haven’t let anything stand in their way.

He’s excited to see all their hard work pay off on the big stage in Greece next month.

"As a father, I wanted to make sure that I didn't vicariously live through my children,” said Houston. “So I was very delayed in starting to work with them, and then there's of course the daughter aspect, but I knew they were capable. They were strong. They can do anything they want to do."

The family is also hoping to raise money for the trip, and if you want to donate, you can visit this link to donate to both girls: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-alaina-the-enforcer-stout-represent-teamusa