2 Arrested After Carjacking, Chase, Tulsa Police Says

Wednesday, August 9th 2023, 5:49 am
Two people are in custody after a carjacking that led to a chase on the Muskogee Turnpike Wednesday morning east of Coweta.
Tulsa Police said this began after two people, a man and a woman, stole a taxi near Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa.
Investigators said the taxi had a GPS, and was tracked by Tulsa Police.
Tulsa Police said the pair started driving on the Muskogee Turnpike towards Coweta, where an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper initiated a maneuver to bring the vehicle to a halt.
Tulsa Police said the two people were taken to a hospital to be checked out by health officials.
