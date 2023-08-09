2 Arrested After Carjacking, Chase, Tulsa Police Says

Two people are in custody after a carjacking that led to a chase on the Muskogee Turnpike Wednesday morning east of Coweta.

Wednesday, August 9th 2023, 5:49 am

By: News On 6


COWETA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police said this began after two people, a man and a woman, stole a taxi near Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa.

Investigators said the taxi had a GPS, and was tracked by Tulsa Police.

Tulsa Police said the pair started driving on the Muskogee Turnpike towards Coweta, where an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper initiated a maneuver to bring the vehicle to a halt.

Tulsa Police said the two people were taken to a hospital to be checked out by health officials.
