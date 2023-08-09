Mayor Bynum Works With City Council In Effort To Provide More Shelter For Homeless People

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum asked the City Council to consider several ordinances as part of a new effort to decrease homelessness and reduce problems created when people live outside in public spaces.

The Council was asked to work on ordinances about trespassing on private property and blocking sidewalks and trails. The Mayor is also directing Tulsa Police to enforce existing laws without regard to the housing situation of people they encounter.

Bynum noted that sleeping on sidewalks, erecting tents along roads and urinating on public property is already illegal, but said Tulsa Police requested clarification from elected leaders on how strictly those laws should be enforced.

“I expect them to enforce our ordinances on everyone, regardless of their perceived housing status,” said Bynum.

Bynum briefed City Council Wednesday about a nine point plan coming out a task force that’s been studying homelessness and housing for the last six months.

The $8 million dollar short term plan explained by Bynum is separate from the $75 million for a long term plan in the Improve Our Tulsa bond package.

Bynum said the task force recommendations include funding emergency temporary housing, in hotels, for 100 people, with services to help them transition to longer term housing.

The City is asking the Tulsa Housing Authority to prioritize housing for homeless people and lower the barrier for tenants now disqualified through background checks because of issues more than two years old.

The City will soon issue a request for proposals to operate a low barrier shelter for 50 – 75 people, and is working on a plan with hospitals to help transition people out of healthcare settings to shelters with healthcare services available.

The City also plans to pay for expanded kennel space at the Tulsa Day Center, which now must sometimes turn away homeless people with pets.

Several Councilors are part of the task force, which has worked to identify roles the City might take on, without duplicating work done by other government and nonprofits working on the same issues.

“We're going to follow all these programs and make sure they're successful," Councilor Jeannie Cue said.