Cooking Corner: Salmon Medallions

On Thursday's edition of the Cooking Corner, Executive Chef Mark Henry from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino made some salmon medallions.

The recipes are below.

Horseradish Deviled Eggs:

INGREDIENTS:

6 whole Eggs.

2-Tablespoons Mayonnaise.

1-Teaspoon Prepared Horseradish.

Tt Kosher Salt n White Pepper.

Garnish is Flatbread n Micro Greens.

METHOD:

1)Place the Eggs in a small pot with cold water, bring water to a Boil, turn down to a Simmer, cook for 8 minutes, Run under cold water when removing the shells, place on a platter to dry.

2)Cut Horizontal, remove the yolk, hold the white portion for service,

3)Place in a Cuisinart, puree until smooth, add the Mayonnaise, Prepared Horseradish, adjust the seasoning.

4)Pipe back into the Egg White cut Horizontal.

5)Garnish with Flatbread n Micro Greens.

Beets and Cheese:

INGREDIENTS:

3 each Dark Beets, poached, peeled.

3 each Golden Beets, poached, peeled.

1 each Log Goat Cheese.

.5-ounce Pine Nuts, lightly toasted.

2 ounces Baby Arugula.

Tt Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Tt Fresh Cracked Black Pepper.

1 small bag of Wood Chips.

METHOD:

1) Poached the Beets separate until Tender, run under cold water, rub off the skin with a towel, slice 1/8 inch and hold for service. Keep them Separated.

2) Place the soaked woods chips in a Smoker, get them smoking and turn off, add the Goat Cheese and turn if off to cool off.

3) Place the Pine Nut on a half sheet tray, toss in a little EVOO, season, toast in the oven at 325 degree’s, until Light Brown.

4) Toss the Arugula with EVOO, Season with Salt n Pepper.

Watermelon Juice:

INGREDIENTS:

1 each Seedless Watermelon.

1 each 8-ounce Fuji water.

3 each Cubed Watermelon.

METHOD:

1) Cut the ends off the Watermelon, remove the Rind and cut into 4 quarters.

2) Place in a blender, quarter at a time, add your water and puree.

3) Do this 4 times until all the watermelon is pureed, you can Strain or leave the pulp in.

4) Take a watermelon and cubes of watermelon 1 inch by 1 inch, skewer 3 each on a Bamboo and lay across your Galss.

Salmon Medallions:

INGREDIENTS:

3 each 2-ounce Medallion of Salmon.

½ head of Friese’ Lettuce.

4 each Asparagus, Peeled, Poached, Chilled.

3 each Cauliflowerets, split in have, then roasted.

2 each Shaved Radish, place in Ice Water.

1 each Orange, Peel the rind cut in between the membrane for the Segments.

2 ounces of Cilantro Citrus Vinaigrette. Follow the Recipe.

Tt Kosher Salt n Pepper.

Tt Turmeric Powder.

1 Tablespoon Canola Oil.

METHOD:

1) Cut Salmon in Medallions, Season with Salt n Pepper, Sear all sides, should be cooked Med-MW.

2) Wash the Quarter Head of Friese’ Lettuce, hold in Ice Water, drain and hold for service.

3) Cut your asparagus about 3 inches long, pell them, blanch in salted water for 10 seconds, into ice water, drain and hold for service.

4) Shave the Radish thin on the Madeline, place in Ice Water to crisp up, hold for service.

5) Cut the ends off the Orange, peel, cut in between the membranes, remove the segments, hold for service.