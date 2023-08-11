Cooking Corner: Fresh Mozzarella

On Friday's edition of the Cooking Corner, Scott Van Tuyl from Prossimo shows us how to make fresh mozzarella right at home.

By: News On 6

-

On Friday's edition of the Cooking Corner, Scott Van Tuyl from Prossimo shows us how to make fresh mozzarella right at home.

Here's the recipe:

Fresh Mozzarella:

8 oz……..Cheese Curd, Diced

3 Cups….Boiling Water

1 tsp…….Kosher Salt

2 oz……..Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¼ oz…….Himalayan Red Rock Salt

1. Place the cheese curds and kosher salt in a mixing bowl.

2. Pour boiling water over the cheese curds.

3. Let stand for 3 to 4 minutes

4. Gently press the curds together with some small spatulas.

5. Once the curd pieces have amassed into one piece, begin gently stretching the cheese to form the mozzarella. (wears gloves…ITS HOT)

6. When the cheese is smooth, form the first ball through your fingers and pinch off about half of the cheese.

7. Place it in the bowl and gently form the second half into a ball.

8. Place next to the other ball and top with olive oil and rock salt.

9. Serve immediately or cool down for later use.