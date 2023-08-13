Former Pittsburg County Officer Indicted For Sexual Assault During Traffic Stop

A former police officer out of Pittsburg County is indicted by a federal grand jury after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted a victim during a traffic stop.

By: News 9

Court documents say Jeffery Smith Jr., a former Savanna Police Officer, turned off his body and dash cam during the stop and then grabbed the passenger of the vehicle.

If convicted, Smith could face 40 years in prison for violating the victim's civil rights during the stop and 20 years for each count of obstructing justice.