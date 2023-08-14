Zach Bryan Welcomes OSU Coach Mike Gundy On Stage For BOK Center Show

Oklahoma's Own Zach Bryan is known for bringing different people on stage during his shows and during the encore Saturday night OSU Head Football Coach Mike Gundy made a special appearance.

I was there Saturday night and it was one of the loudest and best concerts I've ever been to. Zach is a Navy veteran from Oologah, who has shot to fame over the past four years. And while he's played in Tulsa venues before - including the iconic Cain's Ballroom this was his first time to play in front of his hometown crowd at the BOK Center. He's known for bringing different people on stage during his shows and during the encore Saturday night OSU Head Football Coach Mike Gundy made a special appearance.

Saturday was Coach Gundy's 56th birthday, by the way. Zach's dad Dewayne who was on 6 In The Morning Friday along with Dewayne's wife Anna and his daughter also helped close out the show on stage.

The BOK Center hasn't released any numbers but is is speculated that the show may have beat out an attendance record set by George Strait years ago.








