Oklahoma's Own Zach Bryan shared his newest music video on social media Thursday night ahead of his new album American Heartbreak. Bryan grew up in Oologah, Oklahoma, and his dad Dewayne joined News On 6 to talk his son.

By: News On 6

'Each One Is New' Country Star Zach Bryan's Dad Talks About Upcoming BOK Center Concert

Rising Country star Zach Bryan will take the BOK Center stage this weekend for two nights of sellout shows.

He grew up in Oologah, and the man who knows Zach better than anyone his dad, Dewayne joined News On 6 Friday morning to talk about his success and a special block party show.

The Oklahoma Smokeshow block party is free and happens from 4-8 Friday night and Saturday on 3rd and Denver.











