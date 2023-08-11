'Each One Is New' Country Star Zach Bryan's Dad Talks About Upcoming BOK Center Concert

Friday, August 11th 2023, 9:01 am
Rising Country star Zach Bryan will take the BOK Center stage this weekend for two nights of sellout shows.
He grew up in Oologah, and the man who knows Zach better than anyone his dad, Dewayne joined News On 6 Friday morning to talk about his success and a special block party show.
The Oklahoma Smokeshow block party is free and happens from 4-8 Friday night and Saturday on 3rd and Denver.
