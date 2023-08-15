2 Juveniles Escape From Tulsa County Detention Center

If you see either teen, do not approach them and call 911 immediately, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said.

Two teenagers escaped from the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center in Downtown Tulsa on Monday around 1 p.m., authorities said.

Both of the teens escaped just before 1 p.m. Monday afternoon and were last seen about a block away, running west near the railroad tracks near Elwood, deputies said.

Fourteen-year-old Ja'Koby Golston is charged with murder after investigators said he crashed a stolen car into another car near 71st and Memorial in June.

That crash killed the other car's passenger, Andrew Berryman, and injured the driver, investigators said.

Golston is charged as an adult and is facing five charges, including first-degree murder.

Noah Ney has an extensive criminal background, including shooting a five-year-old girl in in the neck during a drive-by shooting, court records show.

That happened in April 2022 near 56th Street North and Peoria. Prosecutors said that shooting was part of Ney’s initiation into a gang.

Ney has a history of breaking out of juvenile facilities, prosecutors said.

Ney's charged as an adult with several counts, including aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a firearm as a juvenile after adjudication.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.