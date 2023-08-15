Sand Springs Community Services Distributes Free Back-To-School Supplies

Sand Springs community services is holding a three-day backpack distribution event for kids from pre-k through high school.

First grade brings excitement, and Richard Hopper’s son can’t wait. “He loves his friends, his teachers. He loves to learn,” he said.

But Hopper said the new school year can add a lot of stress onto a family, and his family is already going through a lot.

“We all fall in tough times, and we’re in a tough time now and I know a lot of people who are going through tough times, even worse than ours," said Hopper.

That’s why he and other families are taking advantage of the Sand Springs Community Service’s backpack distribution event. They’re giving away more than 400 backpacks filled with school supplies as well as a $40 voucher to Walmart for children who receive free lunch.

“Everyone knows school supplies have gone up in terms of price. We’re spending 25 percent more this year on school supplies than last year," said the organization’s Executive Director Nathan Woodmansee.

“It really helps touch hearts and touches the community in a good way,” said Hopper.

Woodmansee said by doing this, he hopes to help kids feel confident going to the school year.

“Sand Springs Community Services mantra is assistance today, and hope for tomorrow. And so it’s our desire through this program that we help the students actually receive the assistance that they receive today, so that they can have hope for the first day of school,” he said.

Hopper appreciates the help and he’s excited to see his son’s reaction to his new backpack.

“He’s gonna love this backpack. I had to call him to get the right color and everything,” he said.

When And Where Is The Sand Springs Backpack Distribution Event

This event will be happening through Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants need last year’s Proof of Free Lunch and Proof of Enrollment.

Clothing vouchers may be redeemed at Sand Springs Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 7:00-9:00 in the evening all three days. They expire at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening.