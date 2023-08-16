We asked a former Beggs star and cowboy safety Kendal Daniels about the difference between what he was asked to do last season and what's expected this season.

By: News On 6

OSU Cowboys Make Switch To New Defensive Scheme Under New Coordinator

-

The cowboys are making the switch to a new defensive scheme under new coordinator Bryan Nardo.

One of the players who will be counted on the most is safety, Kendal Daniels.

We asked the former Beggs star about the difference between what he was asked to do last season and what's expected this season.

News On 6's John Holcomb shared more.