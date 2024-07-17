Southern Hills Prepares To Host The 124th U.S. Women's Amateur Championship In August

Admission to Southern Hills for the event will be free. Competition will begin with stroke play on August 5th.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

156 of the top golfers will be right here at Southern Hills next month for the 124th edition of the U.S. Women's Amateur Championship.

This will be the 2nd time the historic club has hosted this championship. The last time coming in 1946 when Babe Didrikson Zaharias took home first place.

This will also be the 10th USGA Championship that the club has hosted. And spectators who come out here next month, they'll get a whole different perspective and look than previous major championships.

"You'll be able to come out, no ropes, and you'll be able to walk the fairways. So that's a pretty unique experience," says Southern Hills General Manager Jay Johnson. "To be able to watch players shape their shots left and right, cause this course is extremely challenging. You really have to have command of all aspects of your game in order to win here. So you'll be able to see that up front and close. The general public doesn't have the ability to see what's inside the gates and we want everyone to come in and experience that and see our course challenged."

Stroke play begins on August 5th, with a 36-hole championship match scheduled for August 11th.



