Former Tulsa Residents' Homes Destroyed In Maui Wildfires

Kelsey Jamison and Kaylia Thompson said their hearts are broken. But even without their homes to return to, they said they will do everything they can to help all of the other wildfire victims.

Two women from Tulsa who now live in Hawaii are sifting through what's left of their home that was destroyed in the fast-moving wildfires.

Kelsey Jamison and Kaylia Thompson said their hearts are broken. But even without their homes to return to, they said they will do everything they can to help all of the other victims.

They made the journey of a lifetime to move to Lahaina several years ago and call the island their home.

“We're best friends. We've been best friends since we were eight years old, so we kind of go everywhere together,” Jamison said.

They said they love the people of Maui; everyone is so kind, and always looking out for each other. It's a trait they all depend on, especially now.

Last Tuesday marked five years to the day after Jamison moved to Lahaina. It's when they both lost their homes, and everything left inside.

“We evacuated last minute. If we had waited any longer, I really don’t know what would have happened,” Thompson said.

Eighty mile per hour wind gusts filled the sky with smoke. They said they never received any official warning or order to evacuate.

“Unfortunately, because it all happened so fast, we didn’t really have a plan. We ran to her house to save her laptop with her music on it,” Thompson said.

The music is Jamison's unreleased album, which she moved to Lahaina to produce. She said losing it would be devastating.

By the time they got back to Thompson's house a few blocks away, Jamison's home was on fire.

“In hindsight, I’d like to say that was probably not the smartest decision that I've ever had,” Jamison said.

Both are now staying in O'ahu with the help of a friend and plan to do everything they can to help those who are affected in Maui.

“My parents offered for me to come back to Tulsa, but it doesn't feel right to be that far away when I can be here to help,” Jamison said.

Jamison said she plans to set up a benefit and release her music to raise money and help the victims in Maui.

To donate to help Kelsey and Kaylia, visit the links below:

Click here for Kelsey's GoFundMe. | Click here for Kaylia's GoFundMe.

Visit the link below to find more ways to donate to victims of the Maui wildfires:

Click here for more information on Maui wildfire relief fundraisers.

Click here for information on Kelsey Jamison’s music.