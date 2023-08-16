Cyclist Hospitalized After Tulsa Hit-And-Run

A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle that later fled the scene, according to Tulsa Police.

Wednesday, August 16th 2023, 5:06 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

One person was taken to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning while riding their bike in Tulsa.

Tulsa Police said witnesses told officers they found a man in the road at around 12:30 a.m. near U.S. Route 66 and South Garnett Road.

Investigators said the victim was taken to the hospital while police work to identify the vehicle that hit them.
