Cyclist Hospitalized After Tulsa Hit-And-Run

By: News On 6

One person was taken to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning while riding their bike in Tulsa.

Tulsa Police said witnesses told officers they found a man in the road at around 12:30 a.m. near U.S. Route 66 and South Garnett Road.

Investigators said the victim was taken to the hospital while police work to identify the vehicle that hit them.