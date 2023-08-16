Fire Destroys Several Units Of Tulsa Apartment Complex, No Injuries Reported

Several units of the Crossings at Oakbrook Apartments were destroyed by a fire that was contained to the attic Wednesday morning, according to Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

-

Several units of a Tulsa apartment building near I-44 and Highway 169 were destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Crossings at Oakwood Apartments caught fire around 6 a.m., which is when the Tulsa Fire Department was called to the scene.

Responding firefighters said they saw flames in the attic and breezeway connecting two units.

"The fire was contained to the attic area, meaning almost entirely the damage is in the attic area," said Andy Little with TFD. "Of course, there is smoke damage in the entire building."

Little says the two units damaged by fire were vacant at the time. He said this is an older building, so all of the residents share an attic.

As of now, Little believes about eight units are destroyed or will have a lot of smoke damage.

"When you live in an apartment, you are responsible for your unit and your actions potentially impact the neighbors around you," said Little.

Little also said he's thankful for those driving on Highway 169 that called the fire into authorities.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.