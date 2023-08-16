Bartlesville Officer Cleared Of Wrongdoing In Deadly Shooting

The actions of a Bartlesville Police officer have been deemed justified after a shooting incident in early July. Police say after several hours of negotiations, something happened that led to the officer shooting and killing 24-year-old Ricky Franks.

The Bartlesville Police officer involved in a deadly shooting last month is cleared of any wrongdoing.

Investigators said officers responded to an armed and suicidal man at a Bartlesville home on July 5th. According to the police report, after several hours of negotiations, something happened that caused the officer to shoot three times and hit 24-year-old Ricky Franks twice. Police say Franks later died from his injuries.

The 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office concluded officer's actions were justified and he has since been reinstated to full duty. The exact details of what led up to the shooting have not been discussed by BPD or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The officer has not been identified.

Officers were called about an armed suicidal man at a home near Nowata Road and South Madison Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on July 5th. When officers arrived they learned that a woman was inside the home with him. Officers tried to talk to the armed man but the discussion escalated and an officer fired shots that killed the suspect. No officers were injured.

According to Bartlesville Police, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate.

Neighbors said they saw a huge police presence and heard shots early on that Wednesday morning. Shawn Knutson woke up to sounds he knew couldn’t be fireworks.

“There were lights everywhere, it was unbelievable how many cops were here. It was crazy, just crazy," Knutson said.

On the morning of the shooting incident, a family member of the man approached News on 6 and didn’t want to go on camera, but said his nephew was mentally unstable and on medication and this should have never happened. Officers did not call in mental health support staff.