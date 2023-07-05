OSBI Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting In Bartlesville

By: News On 6

An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Bartlesville early Wednesday morning.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, officers were called to the scene near Nowata Road and South Madison Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. According to BPD, the call was about an armed suicidal man and when officers arrived they learned that woman was inside the home with him. Officers tried to talk to the armed man but things escalated and an officer fired shots that killed the suspect. No officers were injured.

According to Bartlesville Police, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has been called to investigate. Investigators have not identified the man who was killed but described him as a 24-year-old white man.

This is a breaking news story, refresh this page for the latest updates.