'A Terrible Tragedy' Neighbors React After Shooting Involving Bartlesville Officer

An investigation is underway after Bartlesville police shot and killed a man with a gun at his home near Nowata Road and South Madison Boulevard.

Neighbors said they saw a huge police presence and heard shots early Wednesday morning. They say it’s hard to know what happened in the hours leading up to this, but it’s heartbreaking no matter what. Shawn Knutson woke up to sounds he knew couldn’t be fireworks.

“There were lights everywhere, it was unbelievable how many cops were here. It was crazy, just crazy," Knutson said.

Knutson lives next door to the home where the shooting happened. Police say they were flagged down around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday about an armed suicidal man. They got to the home and started negotiating with him, but less than three hours later, an officer fired shots and killed him.

“Shortly after 4 a.m., events transpired that ended in a Bartlesville police officer firing shots that led to the death of the suspect, a white 24-year-old male," said Bartlesville police captain Daniel Elkins.

Knutson said his wife saw it all happen from the window.

“She has trouble sleeping, so she saw them at the gate, she saw them bust it down, the gurney come out, the mom come out in handcuffs. Just a terrible thing-- terrible tragedy.”

Knutson said he doesn’t know the man who died but says he lived with his mom and grandmother.

"They were nice neighbors. I never talked to the guy myself, but I talked to his mother and her mom several times," Knutson said.

A family member of the man approached News on 6 and didn’t want to go on camera, but said his nephew was mentally unstable and on medication and this should have never happened. Officers did not call in mental health support staff. The OSBI has taken over this investigation and couldn't release any more details about what led up to that shooting.

Three officers will be placed on administrative leave.