City Councilors, Democratic Lawmakers Urge State To Keep TPS Accredited

A group of about 10 state and local leaders, parents and a student spoke at the downtown library to express concerns about the future of Tulsa Public Schools.

Some local leaders and Democrat state lawmakers are urging the state to keep accreditation for Tulsa Public Schools.

Two lawmakers stopped short of saying Ryan Walters should not be serving as superintendent.

"Folks are whispering. They're afraid to say the name of Ryan Walters. Why is that? If you are creating a culture of intimidation and people are afraid to say your name, perhaps this isn't the role for you,” Rep. Regina Goodwin (D) said.

"This is not a tyranny,” Tulsa City Councilor Laura Bellis, who represents District 4, said. “We should not have one person infusing this much chaos and cruelty into our community. That is why it is so critical that we have and maintain local control."

Representative Monroe Nichols (D), who chairs the Black Caucus, said the caucus has committed itself to taking action if the caucus does not feel the state school board's decision next Thursday is appropriate.

"A) is working with our legislative leaders to really think about, is Ryan Walters the appropriate person to serve state superintendency and how might we remove him. Number two is to ask the US Department of Education Civil Rights Department to intervene,” Nichols said.

Nichols said the group would also look into how to make legislative changes to the accreditation process.

In a statement, Ryan Walters spokesperson Matt Langston said, “Walters is focused on improving education for every student in Tulsa. The attempt by the democrats to get attention rather than problem solving is disappointing. Tulsa Public Schools need real solutions now.”

Not everyone who spoke serves in a partisan position.

Representative John Waldron also said Republicans were invited to the news conference on Wednesday, and three lawmakers said they would have attended, but could not make it.