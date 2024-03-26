Warming Trend To Arrive In Green Country This Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

The presence of some early morning clouds along with gusty northwest winds have kept our temps from bottoming out Tuesday morning but a few spots near freezing will be likely.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Tuesday, March 26?

Afternoon highs will reach the lower 50s north and mid 50s south with gusty northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph with wind speeds decreasing later this afternoon and evening.

Later Tuesday night, temps will again drop near freezing into early Wednesday morning with Wednesday afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 50s.

A warming trend arrives for the latter half of the week, including the weekend. The next chance for organized storms arrives early next week.

What will the weather be like this week in Oklahoma?

A trough in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere will remain near the southern plains tonight and early Wednesday before moving east of the area. The lower levels of the atmosphere remain relatively dry behind Monday’s cold front.

A few sprinkles or light showers will be possible across the western to central part of the state Wednesday but should remain west or south of our immediate area.

As the trough moves east, the main upper air flow will remain mostly west to east across the southern plains sandwiched in between a broad upper low positioned across the Midwest and Great Lakes region and a developing upper low in the southern stream of the coast of California.

Mid-level ridging will keep our region precip free Thursday through the weekend with surface features supporting a return of south winds and warmer temperatures.

Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s Thursday and nearing the lower 80s by the weekend. Light south winds are expected Thursday but strong south winds from 20 to 35 mph are likely Friday with gusty winds remaining through the weekend.

What will the weather be like next week in Oklahoma?

Sunday a weak surface front is likely to develop across southern Kansas and stall as the southern stream upper low deepens near the Baja and a northern stream trough drops from the Prairie provinces of Canada into the upper Midwest.

The southern stream low is expected to become cut-off from the flow while the northern stream eventually pushes the surface front southward Monday. As this occurs, we'll introduce a small window for a few storms across the region Monday where better low-level moisture is expected.

This front should eventually cross the area either Monday night or Tuesday with a few storms, including some severe threats, followed by another cool-down for a few days next week.

Will the weather be clear for the solar eclipse in Oklahoma?

We're getting closer to the total solar eclipse of April 8th. While it’s too early to pinpoint any weather scenarios with any confidence, we can boldly proclaim that early to mid-April is notorious for storm systems rolling across the plains. We'll begin revealing information about our expected weather patterns for this event soon.

