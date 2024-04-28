Eufaula Tornado: News On 6 Viewers Share Photos, Video Of Possible Tornado On Sunday

A tornado-warned storm near Eufaula appeared to spawn a tornado on the lake that Travis Meyer and Von were tracking live on News On 6.

Sunday, April 28th 2024, 6:53 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Another round of severe weather is in Oklahoma after Saturday's tornadic outbreak.

Several of our viewers shared photos and videos of the storm as it progressed.

There's no word on any damage reports or injuries at this time in Eufaula.

Eufaula tornado photo - April 28, 2024Image Provided By: Kendra Morrow

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

