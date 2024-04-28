Eufaula Tornado: News On 6 Viewers Share Photos, Video Of Possible Tornado On Sunday

A tornado-warned storm near Eufaula appeared to spawn a tornado on the lake that Travis Meyer and Von were tracking live on News On 6.

Another round of severe weather is in Oklahoma after Saturday's tornadic outbreak.

Several of our viewers shared photos and videos of the storm as it progressed.

There's no word on any damage reports or injuries at this time in Eufaula.

Image Provided By: Kendra Morrow

