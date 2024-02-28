Record Warmth Leaves Green Country As Cold Front Moves In

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A strong cold front plows across the area tonight with strong northwest winds, plummeting temps and a slight chance for a few showers across extreme eastern OK into western Arkansas.

Post-frontal northwest winds will also increase to advisory levels with 25 to 45 mph winds late this evening into pre-dawn Wednesday. As colder air arrives tonight, there remains a chance of some showers mixing with snowflakes or flurries across southeastern Kansas.

Wednesday morning projections will place most of northern OK and southern Kansas into the upper 20s and lower 30s with some mid-30s across southeastern OK. The strong north winds will create wind chill values from the teens into the lower to mid-20s early Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon highs will stay in the mid-40s north and the upper 40s near 50 across far southeastern OK as a surface ridge of high pressure briefly settles near the region. Gusty northwest winds will remain early Wednesday before rapidly decreasing speeds by midday and afternoon. Thursday morning will start with lows in the mid-20s before reaching highs in the lower 50s with southeast winds increasing speeds from 15 to 25 mph.

Most data support another upper-level wave nearing the state Thursday with some shower chances returning across part of the area through afternoon and early evening. Dry air will continue at the lower levels, but some light precipitation will be possible with this system in a few locations.

A warming trend returns this weekend with morning lows starting in the mid-50s with afternoon highs reaching into the mid to upper 70s. South winds will be expected from 15 to 25 mph before another storm system nears the state Sunday evening into Monday with additional thunderstorm chances, including the possibility of some strong to severe storms.

