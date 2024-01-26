Tracking Two Systems And The Return Of Sunshine

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Low clouds and fog will remain again across most of the area with morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Far southeastern OK will start in the 50s.

Afternoon highs reached slightly above seasonal averages later this afternoon.

One more system brings showers and storms into the area before a pattern change allows a warming trend across the southern plains.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Thursday, January 25?

An upper-level system exited the area after bringing some showers across southeastern OK early Thursday morning.

Mostly cloudy and cool weather will remain with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon near Tulsa with higher values across far southeastern OK and western Arkansas.

The next storm system quickly arrives with increasing rain and thunder on Friday.

Are there storms expected in Oklahoma this weekend?

A stronger disturbance will near the area from the west Thursday night bringing additional rain and some thunder across the state Friday into Friday evening. Most of the precipitation should remain across the western half of the state early Friday. But by evening, showers and thunder will return near and east of I-35.

The upper-level system with this system is strong. A few thunderstorms will be possible, mostly across the southern half of the state into north Texas. A surface area of low pressure will move across eastern OK late Friday night and may produce some back-side precipitation early Saturday morning across far northern OK and southern Kansas before moving into the Missouri Valley.

Colder air aloft may attempt to change some of the moisture in this deformation zone to a few snowflakes, but the probability of any snow surviving to the surface is very low. Our precipitation will remain rain early Saturday morning near and north of the metro before quickly moving out of the area.

As the surface low exists, blustery northwest winds return at 15 to 25 mph with highs remaining in the lower to mid-40s Saturday afternoon with mostly conditions.

What will the weather be like next week in Oklahoma?

The pattern should be changing this weekend resulting in some improving conditions early next week, including more sunshine and warmer weather.

Sunday morning starts in the upper 20s with daytime highs reaching near 50 with some sunshine.

Monday and Tuesday will see more sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The upper air pattern does support some lower confidence in the forecast Tuesday.

For now, we’ll continue with highs in the lower 60s and sunshine. The overall pattern suggests a warming trend will remain for most of next week.



How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

