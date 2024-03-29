Windy Weather Brings Severe Threats Early Next Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Windy and warm weather arrives Friday with south winds gusting from 25 to near 40 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s with mostly to partly cloudy conditions.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Friday, March 29?

The strong south winds combined with relatively low afternoon humidity will result in increasing fire spread issues Friday across most of the area, with some elevated fire spread rates northwest of I-44. Please refrain from outdoor burning due to the strong winds and low humidity.

Top end wind speeds will decrease later Friday night into part of Saturday but increase again Sunday as a powerful upper-level system nears the state.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

Weekend highs will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s and should remain dry until Sunday evening when a few storms will attempt to form as a lead wave approaches central Oklahoma.

What are the chances for storms next week in Oklahoma?

Higher chances for storms, including threats for both severe weather and locally heavy rainfall, arrive Monday.

A cold front passes the area late Monday night or early Tuesday morning taking most of the precipitation east of the area.

Colder air aloft will move across northern OK Tuesday with northerly surface winds bringing a minor yet noticeable cool-down into the 50s. This minor cool-down will exit by Wednesday afternoon with warm weather returning late next week.

The pattern suggests another robust looking trough nears the state late next week that brings additional storm chances. This system may have adverse effects for Eclipse viewing Monday, April 8th.

