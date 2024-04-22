STORMS AHEAD: Active Spring Weather Returns This Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Highs on Monday reach the lower 70s with sunshine and the return of gusty south winds from 15 to 30 mph by afternoon. Spring-like temps are expected for the rest of the week as a series of storm systems near the state with increasing thunderstorm chances.

What are the storm chances this week in Oklahoma?

A weak upper-level wave approaches from the northwest Tuesday night bringing a weak front across the area with a slight chance for a few showers or storms, mostly Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

This boundary will stall near or south of the area and begin lifting northward as a warm front Wednesday before our next series of strong upper-level troughs bring higher storm chances across the state, including mentions for strong and severe storms Thursday through part of the weekend. Temps will be near and above normal for the week.

As the front that crosses the area Tuesday night and early Wednesday begins lifting northward as a warm front, additional showers and storms are likely to develop near and north of this boundary Wednesday morning. A few strong storms may develop, producing a small window for a few storms with hail.

The front should continue lifting north Wednesday night into Thursday with some additional development as the upper-level trough to the west deepens and causes falling pressures across the central plains states.

This warm front will allow low level moisture to stream northward through the central plains as the expanding warm sector expands with increasing instability developing across Oklahoma Thursday. A dryline type feature will sharpen up across far western OK near the panhandle regions.

Locations to the east (most of the state) will see increasing thunderstorm activity Thursday afternoon and evening from the west to east, including threats for strong and severe storms.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

This first trough should lift away from the state late Friday morning as storms are likely to remain across most of our area through the first half of Friday. By late afternoon, higher chances for storms may move east of the area allowing a minor break Friday night.

By Saturday, another western U.S. trough develops bringing another chance for more storms this weekend, including strong to severe mentions based on the expected pattern and local climatology.

