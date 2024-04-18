WEATHER BREAKDOWN: Tracking A Cold Front Thursday

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

A strong cold front moves across the area Thursday bringing a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms, mostly across east-central and southeastern OK, later this afternoon.

A layer of warm air aloft (the cap) may initially suppress or limit storm activity as the front nears the Tulsa metro around noon, but we'll continue to keep a chance for a storm in the metro.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Thursday, April 18?

As the front progresses southeast this afternoon, heating is expected to erode the cap and additional storms will become more likely. The threat of large hail and damaging winds will remain along with pockets of locally heavy rainfall for storms that do develop.

The front will quickly exit southeastern OK around 7pm to 8pm taking the threat of storms out of those areas.

Before the front arrives, temps will be mild with locations starting with clouds, temps in the upper 60s, and south winds at 15 to 25 mph. Afternoon highs along and southeast of I-44 should reach the mid-80s with part of southeastern OK nearing the upper 80s.

Locations along the OK-KS state line region will peak out midmorning in upper 70s before the front quickly moves across these areas. Gusty north winds from 20 to 30 mph will be following the frontal passage along with falling temps into the 70s and 60s this afternoon.

Thursday night outdoor activities will be in the 50s with gusty north winds. Friday morning lows will start in the mid to upper 40s with daytime highs reaching the lower to mid-60s along with gusty north winds and dry weather.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

Cooler conditions with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s are likely this weekend with some additional showers and storms late Friday night into Saturday across the southern third of the region with the lower chances near Tulsa.

Another wave late Saturday evening may bring some showers near the metro, but higher chances will continue to the south. The next stronger wave nears the region Tuesday night into Wednesday.

