Driver Taken To Hospital After Southeastern Tulsa Crash

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in southeastern Tulsa, police said.

Thursday, August 17th 2023, 5:43 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A driver fell asleep behind the wheel before crashing into a bridge Thursday morning, according to Tulsa Police.

Tulsa Police said they responded to the scene at around 1:40 a.m. near the Broken Arrow Expressway and South Harvard Avenue.

Authorities said the driver had injuries to their head, and were taken to the hospital. The driver is expected to survive.

Tulsa Police also said the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

No one else was involved in the crash.
