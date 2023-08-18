Body Camera Video Shows Moment Tulsa Deputies Caught Up To Escaped Teen

Noah Ney had been on the run since August 7 when he and another teen escaped from the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center. Tulsa Deputies finally found Ney on Thursday and the arrest was recorded on bodycam

Body camera video shows the moments Tulsa law enforcement caught the 15-year-old shooting suspect who escaped from the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center on Monday.

Noah Ney has been on the run since he and another teenager, Ja’Koby Golston, climbed over the fence and escaped. Golston was captured earlier this week.

Tulsa County Deputies, Tulsa Police, and the US Marshals have been working around the clock to find Ney. Deputies got a lot of tips that didn’t pan out, but then, got one today about Ney standing outside a convenience store and minutes later, they had him in cuffs.

Deputies Arrest Noah Ney After Escape From Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center

Deputies arrested Ney near 11th and Sheridan after someone called in, saying they saw Ney in that area.

"We came around the corner between us and TPD, got him surrounded, and was able to take him in. I think he thought about running, he turned around but everyone was all sides of him so he laid down on the ground and gave up,” said Sergeant Scott Streeter with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit.

Ney escaped from the juvenile justice center Monday. He was in custody because he was charged with shooting a 5-year-old girl in the neck during a drive-by shooting in 2022.

"We had tips that he had a gun, you know he had already got a gun, so we were kind of concerned about that but he didn't have one on him so it turned out really good. It couldn't have worked out any better,” said Streeter.

Image Provided By: News On 6

Streeter says they search for violent people every day and safety is their top priority.

"We try to a complete background and learn everything we can about them so that we can make that careful decision on how to find them and when we do find them, how to take them in safely so that they don't get hurt, we don't get hurt, and no innocent civilian gets hurt as well,” said Streeter.

Streeter says they appreciate the help from all the people who helped this week.

"If it wasn't for the citizens of Tulsa and the surrounding area, Tulsa county, I know there would be a lot of crimes that would go unsolved,” said Streeter.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is not in charge of the juvenile justice center. It's run by the Tulsa County Juvenile Bureau and overseen by the presiding judge of the juvenile court's division