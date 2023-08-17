No Students Injured After Crash Involving School Bus, SUV In Tulsa

An SUV pulled out in front of a school bus near 3000 North Peoria, according to Tulsa Police. They say that there were students on board when the crash happened but they are all okay. Now officers are working to reunite the kids with their parents.

Tulsa Police are working to reunite students with their parents after a crash involving a school bus and an SUV near 3000 North Peoria.

How Many Students Were On Board?

According to police at the scene, 50 students were on the bus when the crash happened. Police say some were thrown from their seats and were a bit shaken up but there were no injuries. Several parents have already shown up but officers said parents can call 918-852-1774 to get their children.

What School Does The Bus Belong To?

Police say the bus belongs to College Bound a charter school for Tulsa Public Schools.

The status of the SUV driver has not been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh page for updates.