Tulsa State Fair - Advance Tickets

Friday, August 18th 2023, 10:36 am
The Tulsa State Fair is coming BACK September 28 through October 8! Buy Gate Admission tickets early for a good cause.
If you purchase your Advanced Gate Admission tickets between NOW – August 31, $1 of your ticket will benefit the Food For Kids program at the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
Buy Tickets Early and Help! Visit tulsastatefair.com and get your tickets today!
*does not include Mega or Ride Coupons
