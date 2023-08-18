Tulsa State Fair - Advance Tickets

The Tulsa State Fair is coming BACK September 28 through October 8! Buy Gate Admission tickets early for a good cause.

By: News On 6, Ty Huynh

If you purchase your Advanced Gate Admission tickets between NOW – August 31, $1 of your ticket will benefit the Food For Kids program at the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Buy Tickets Early and Help! Visit tulsastatefair.com and get your tickets today!

*does not include Mega or Ride Coupons