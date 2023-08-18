FC Tulsa Looks For Revenge Against Tampa Bay Rowdies At ONEOK Field

Friday, August 18th 2023, 3:00 pm
FC Tulsa hosts a country night at ONEOK Field Friday night for its match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.
FC lost to Tampa Bay 3-0 back in July during their first matchup this season. Now the Tulsa club is looking for a bit of revenge in hopes of jumping up in the standings. The game will air tonight at 8 p.m. on the Tulsa CW which means News On 6 at 9 p.m. will be preempted.
Fans are encouraged to wear their cowboy hats and boots to the match and take part in the final $1 Beer Night of the 2023 season. You can also say hello to our friends from 98.5 The Bull before the game. They will have a booth outside of the main gate.
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz says it will be a bit toasty tonight as the match gets started but things should cool slightly as the sun sets.
Image Provided By: News On 6
FC Tulsa is currently ranked 8th in the packed Eastern Conference with a 7-9-8 record. The top 8 teams qualify for the postseason and there are just 10 matches remaining in the 2023 USL Championship regular season.
Tampa Bay is coming off a 4-1 over Monterey Bay F.C. but has been up and down only winning two of their last 5 matches.
FC Tulsa is hoping to finish strong with only five home matches before the postseason, and a win tonight could move them into sixth place in the standings.
It was announced earlier this month that full-back Patrick Seagrist from Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC was joining FC Tulsa via transfer. The team also added Seagrist's former teammate from Memphis Phillip Goodrum back in May.
