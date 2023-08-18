FC Tulsa Looks For Revenge Against Tampa Bay Rowdies At ONEOK Field

Be sure to wear your cowboy hat and boots to the match at ONEOK Field and take part in the final $1 Beer Night of the 2023 season. If you can’t attend in person, we will be airing the FC Tulsa match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on KQCW – Tulsa CW at 8 p.m.

By: News On 6

-

FC Tulsa hosts a country night at ONEOK Field Friday night for its match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

FC lost to Tampa Bay 3-0 back in July during their first matchup this season. Now the Tulsa club is looking for a bit of revenge in hopes of jumping up in the standings. The game will air tonight at 8 p.m. on the Tulsa CW which means News On 6 at 9 p.m. will be preempted.

FC Tulsa Hosts Country Night

Fans are encouraged to wear their cowboy hats and boots to the match and take part in the final $1 Beer Night of the 2023 season. You can also say hello to our friends from 98.5 The Bull before the game. They will have a booth outside of the main gate.

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz says it will be a bit toasty tonight as the match gets started but things should cool slightly as the sun sets.

Image Provided By: News On 6

FC Tulsa Enters The Final Stretch Headed Into The Offseason

FC Tulsa is currently ranked 8th in the packed Eastern Conference with a 7-9-8 record. The top 8 teams qualify for the postseason and there are just 10 matches remaining in the 2023 USL Championship regular season.

Tampa Bay is coming off a 4-1 over Monterey Bay F.C. but has been up and down only winning two of their last 5 matches.

FC Tulsa is hoping to finish strong with only five home matches before the postseason, and a win tonight could move them into sixth place in the standings.

FC Tulsa Continues To Add Talent

It was announced earlier this month that full-back Patrick Seagrist from Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC was joining FC Tulsa via transfer. The team also added Seagrist's former teammate from Memphis Phillip Goodrum back in May.

Related Story: FC Tulsa Adds Patrick Seagrist From Colorado Springs Fc Via Transfer