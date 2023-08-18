Tulsa Artists Creates Mobile Cart To Help Highlight Oklahoma Art

When Ahha Tulsa shut its doors unexpectedly late last year, many artists wondered how they would continue sharing their creativity with the community. Now a Tulsa artist named Mery McNett wants to bring art to the road with a new mobile cart that she is designing.

When Ahha Tulsa shut its doors unexpectedly late last year, many artists wondered how they would continue sharing their creativity with the community. Mery McNett says the new mobile art cart will serve as a way to bring art anywhere.

McNett’s home is a living workshop, and her art is her form of expression, whether it's a 2D painting or a 3D creation.

“This is a scribble bot; it has a little motor.”

Some of the art pieces came from her time working at Ahha Tulsa.

“This is stuff I would encourage people to build with Artsy Cartsy as well,” she said.

“When Ahha closed, it was just devastating," she said, "devastating to many people.”

McNett was the program manager at Ahha and did not want her love of teaching and sharing art to go away.

"I miss that so much and that's what I live and breathe.”

Enter Artsy Cartsy, her idea for a mobile art cart.

“Bring it out to schools, events, birthday parties, of all that, and brings this process-based art to the public," said McNett.

She wants to highlight process art, a style that helps her budding artists create their own unique pieces.

“Each individual's will look different, that's what's wonderful about it-- it's yours.”

The cart is being built now. She also hopes to open a brick-and-mortar studio, where people can take classes and create. As she continues fundraising, she says she hopes the art cart will bring joy to people in her community.

“It's what I want to do with my life," she said. "If the community is behind this, all the better.”