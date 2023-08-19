Skiatook High School Senior First Girl In School History To Sign To College For Wrestling

After also wrestling competitively outside of school, Jones just signed to wrestle for the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas. She’s the first female wrestler from Skiatook High School to sign to a college.

A high school senior from Skiatook is making history as the first girl at her high school to sign on to wrestle in college.

Destiny Jones goes to Skiatook High School and started wrestling five years ago when one of her friends convinced her to join the team.

"She asked if I would try it with her in seventh grade, and I said, ‘yeah,’ and ever since then, I've been doing it,” said Jones. “Kind of fell in love with the sport and just sticked with it."

"It's an amazing school, the coaching staff is amazing, the campus is awesome, it has a lot of history to it and I really like that about it,” said Jones. “And the girls, I met some of them, they're awesome."

Rocky Lee, the Skiatook Girls Wrestling Head Coach, has been her coach since she started. He says Jones always comes in with a good attitude and gives every opponent her best.

"She's just such a great, such a great work ethic, and a hard worker in the room, and a great wrestler, but she's an even better person,” said Lee. “She's fun to be around, she keeps spirits high with other girls in the room.”

He’s proud of all the hard work Jones has put into this sport and the person she’s become.

"She started before there was even a separate girls wrestling program in Oklahoma,” said Lee. “So when she started wrestling, she had to wrestle boys, and she would go to boys tournaments, so it's just awesome to see her be that example for all these younger girls in our program."

Jones hopes all the girls who join wrestling will keep going no matter how hard it might get.

If she could go back and talk to herself five years ago, she would say it was worth it.

"I would have said, you did it,” said Jones, “You did it. You actually did something really big, because that's always what I've wanted to do. I wanted to do something big, and I did."

Jones will head to college next year, but she says her goal for right now is to win a state title.