Man Arrested For Shooting At Homeless Person In Tulsa

Luke Wallace confronted the person who was digging through the trash and shot at him, hitting him with shrapnel, according to Tulsa Police.

By: News On 6

Ma Arrested For Shooting At Homeless Person In Tulsa

A man is in custody after police say he shot a homeless man for digging through his neighbor's trash.

The Tulsa police Department said it happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Sheridan Sunday morning.

They say Luke Wallace drove up to the victim and started arguing about why he was digging through the trash.

Police say Wallace shot at the victim, hitting him with shrapnel.

Offices say if your trash is at the curb, it's not illegal for someone to dig through it.