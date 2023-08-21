Tulsa Animal Welfare Looks To Clear The Shelter By Waiving Adoption Fees

Tulsa Animal Welfare hopes to see an increase in people coming in to adopt animals as they deal with severe overcrowding. This month TAW will take part in the national "Clear the Shelters” campaign by waiving all adoption fees

The national “Clear the Shelters” campaign begins this month to help bring more support to animal shelters across the country.

Through this campaign, Tulsa Animal Welfare hopes to see an increase in people coming in to adopt animals and make donations. Tulsa Animal Welfare is waiving all adoption fees. Including vaccinations, microchips, and spay or neuter surgeries.

Tulsa Animal Welfare Manager Sherri Carrier says overcrowding in shelters is a crisis that is felt in Oklahoma and across the country.

“Other states are doing things right now that we’re not that we are going to in the future and just the opportunity to get really good animals out of here to go to other states to have the opportunity to be adopted,” said Carrier.

Currently, Tulsa Animal Welfare houses about 326 animals, which is about 100 over capacity. So, the shelter is looking at improving its transport opportunities with their pets.

The Clear the Shelters Campaign started back in 2015 and about 860,000 animals across the country have been adopted. If you want to adopt, you can stop by Tulsa Animal Welfare and fill out an application. CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS

New Animal Welfare Shelter In Tulsa

Back In March of 2023, the Tulsa City Council approved Mayor G.T. Bynum's $6.1 million budget amendment to provide full funding for the new animal shelter.

The Tulsa Animal Welfare Commission commission said the shelter is badly needed.

"We need a better atmosphere for our animals and to take better care of them and mitigate some of the issues we've had in the past," said Tulsa Animal Welfare Manager Sherri Carrier.

Officials say the community's feedback will be considered as design and operational details are worked out.