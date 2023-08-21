Tulsa Drillers & King Cabbage Brass Band Partner To Host Music Camp For Teens

The Tulsa Drillers and a local brass band are teaming up to offer a band camp for eighth through 12th grade students across Green Country.

'Brass In The Ballpark' Band Camp Gives Green Country Students Opportunity To Perform

-

The Tulsa Drillers and a local brass band are teaming up to offer a band camp for eighth through 12th grade students across Green Country.

﻿WATCH LIVE | News On 6 Livestream

At the end of the Brass in the Ballpark camp, students will get to perform at two Drillers games.

After starting the King Cabbage Brass Band just two years ago, the group decided to organize a band camp for students.

"We are New Orleans inspired and we have our own sound for sure,” Greg Fallis said.

The TU graduate founded the band after moving back to Tulsa from New Orleans.

“A big part of our job as musicians and artists is to pass this down to the next generation,” he said. “So it's given us a lot of purpose. It's been a super rewarding process."

So far, the camp has students from Tulsa, Inola, Skiatook, Owasso and Broken Arrow, and there are still a few spots left.

Practice is after school from 6-8 p.m. for the next two weeks, then students will perform at the Aug. 31st and Sept. 2nd Drillers games.

Fallis hopes students gain the skills they need to start their own band.

"As a Tulsan, like my earliest memories are going to Drillers games with my grandpa at the old stadium at 15th and Yale. So I'm excited to give these students an experience and a memory of the Tulsa Drillers and their instrument,” Fallis said.

The King Cabbage Brass Band also has a concert coming up Sept. 29th at Cains Ballroom.

For more information on the band camp, click here.





According to the band's website the camp will feature:

Lessons on instrument fundamentals, improvisation, New Orleans style jazz performance, brass band ensemble, American music history and the significant role of Oklahoma musicians. The camp will also include personalized tours of the Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie Centers.





CLICK HERE for details on how to sign up.



