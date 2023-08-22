Sentenced: Tulsa Man Admits Meeting Up With What He Thought Was An Underage Girl for Sex

Nikoli Archer pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd proposals to a minor and using technology for sexual communication with a minor.

A Tulsa man is sentenced to 13 years in prison after he admitted to meeting up with what he thought was an underage girl for sex.

Police say Archer began in January talking to a detective posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Officers arrested him in April when he showed up to where he thought the girl lived.

He will have to register as a sex offender after his release.



