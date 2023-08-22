Sentenced: Tulsa Man Admits Meeting Up With What He Thought Was An Underage Girl for Sex

Nikoli Archer pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd proposals to a minor and using technology for sexual communication with a minor.

Monday, August 21st 2023, 10:33 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa man is sentenced to 13 years in prison after he admitted to meeting up with what he thought was an underage girl for sex.

Nikoli Archer pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd proposals to a minor and using technology for sexual communication with a minor.

Police say Archer began in January talking to a detective posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Officers arrested him in April when he showed up to where he thought the girl lived.

He will have to register as a sex offender after his release.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 21st, 2023

August 22nd, 2023

August 18th, 2023

March 1st, 2023

Top Headlines

August 22nd, 2023

August 22nd, 2023

August 22nd, 2023

August 22nd, 2023