Tulsa Police Searching For Driver Of Stolen Vehicle

A man who ditched a stolen vehicle to escape Tulsa Police officers is currently being sought after by the department.

Friday, August 25th 2023, 5:35 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police are searching for a driver who led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle Friday morning, the department said.

TPD said an officer tried to stop a vehicle at around 1:30 a.m. near East Admiral Place and South Sheridan Road, but the driver took off.

Officers on scene said the driver ditched the truck and was able to escape, but the stolen vehicle was returned to the owner.
