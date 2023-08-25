LeAnne Taylor Named Tulsa Press Club Media Icon

The Tulsa Press Club Media Icon luncheon honoring News On 6 anchor LeAnne Taylor will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21, at The Vista at 21 event venue, located on the top floor of the 21 N. Greenwood building at Greenwood and Archer in downtown Tulsa.

By: News On 6

News On 6 Anchor LeAnne Taylor will receive the Tulsa Press Club Media Icon award for 2023. The Tulsa Press Club will honor LeAnne at a special luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The Media Icon award is given to a member of Tulsa media who has made a significant impact on local journalism. Previous winners include former KOTV personality Betty Boyd, former Tulsa World Editor Susan Ellerbach, and former KTUL Anchor Carole Lambert.

"I am honored to be included with icons like these ladies," said News On 6 Anchor LeAnne Taylor. "They each were influential in my life. To join this prestigious group is a little surreal. I am grateful to all who have poured into my life and career."

The Tulsa Press Club Media Icon luncheon will be held at The Vista at 21 event venue, located on the top floor of the 21 N. Greenwood building at Greenwood and Archer in downtown Tulsa. News On 6 Anchor Dave Davis will host the event. Guests will enjoy a plated lunch from Justin Thompson Catering, see a special presentation about LeAnne's impact on local journalism, hear remarks from LeAnne, and network with local professionals. Doors for the event open at 10:30 a.m. and lunch will be served promptly at 11 a.m.

"LeAnne Taylor is the ultimate media icon," said KOTV Assistant News Director Jeromee Scot. "Over her incredible career in Tulsa media, she has covered major stories including the Oklahoma City bombing, presidential visits to Tulsa, traveled to Uganda to cover Pros for Africa, and even shared her personal journey with breast cancer with viewers across eastern Oklahoma. I can't wait to celebrate her impact on local journalism and honor her as a Tulsa Press Club Media Icon."

Tickets and sponsorships are still available and must be purchased in advance. The general public is invited to attend. You can learn more by visiting tulsapressclub.org and clicking on "Tulsa Media Icon" under the Events tab.