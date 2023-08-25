'Reprehensible': State Superintendent Addresses Threats Against Union Elementary Schools

One of Union's elementary schools has been the target of a bomb threat after a staff member had a viral TikTok post. On Friday, State Superintendent Ryan Walters released a statement regarding the four days of threats.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has now released a statement regarding four days of threats made against schools and staff in the Union school district.

"Any threat against Oklahoma schools, our children, or other officials is reprehensible and absolutely unacceptable. There is an ongoing investigation into the nature of these threats, and I know the full weight of our law enforcement agencies will be brought to bear against those who would threaten our kids,” said Walters.

For the fourth day now schools in the Union Public School District have been targeted by bomb threats from anonymous senders.

The following message was sent to parents and guardians on Friday morning.

We have received an additional bomb threat this morning that was sent to a local news station, and it includes the following schools:

Ochoa Elementary

Peters Elementary

Andersen Elementary

Moore Elementary

The threat is similar to those received in the past few days. We are continuing to work with the Tulsa Police Department, the Broken Arrow Police Department, and authorities. We will have additional security today at the sites named.

On August 22, the Union school of Ellen Ochoa Elementary was shut down after a bomb threat was made to the school. Tulsa Police gave the all-clear just after 8:30 a.m. after an investigation of the building.

Union Public Schools said that the threat came into local media who then informed TPD.

The next day, Ellen Ochoa was threatened again, this time the threat came in after students were already in class.

One Ellen Ochoa parent said it's unnerving. "My wife got it and then she called me saying that there was another threat, that they're on lockdown and so I ran," said Richard Kisler.

Union Public Schools said there will be a continued police presence at the school throughout the week.

On Thursday, Union Public School said that police and security swept the entire building before students arrived and gave the all-clear. Still, a threat was emailed to the media later that morning saying both the school, a staff member, and the district officer were at risk. On Friday another threat added three more Union elementary schools to the list of targets.

The district believes the threats could be connected to this TikTok video, posted by a staff member at Union, that was then reposted to Twitter. In the video the staff member talks about pushing her woke agenda on kids. She clarifies in her caption that by woke agenda, she means teaching kids to be kind and love reading.

The Twitter (X) account “Libs of TikTok” reposted the video but did not include the caption and added a screenshot of the staff member's school profile.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters reposted the video not long after. He added a comment saying he wants to put a stop to woke ideology in schools.

None of the threats have been credible, but law enforcement and the FBI are working to determine the origin.

