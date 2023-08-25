Cars For Cures: Car Show In Moore Partnering With Children’s Health Foundation

Moore's Kiwanis Club is hosting the Cars for Cures event this Saturday.

This Saturday, the parking lot at the Warren theater in Moore will be full of classic cars, food trucks and fun, and it’s all for a great purpose.

“We partner with anybody that needs help, our main focus is on children’s needs,” said Ron Motley, president of Moore’s Kiwanis Club.

Moore’s Kiwanis Club is all about making their community better. Saturday they will host one of their bigger events. They call it Cars for Cures.

“The whole parking lot is going to be filled with all types of vehicles, we’ve got different classes that we are going to be judging on,” said Motley.

This is year four for the car show, which gets bigger every year.

“Last year we had about 200 cars and about 30 vendors. This year we’re on track to have over 40 vendors and five food trucks,” said Motley.

The event is free to attend and raises money to help groups that the Kiwanis Club supports. Groups like the Children’s Health Foundation.

“Events like this are literally the backbone of our foundation, and partners like this are truly the beating heart of our organization,” said Betty McCuistain with Children’s Health Foundation.

Due to the extreme heat they will start a little bit earlier this year.

“Our initial flier said 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. I think we are going to bump that back to 9:30 a.m. We are going to invite the general public out,” said Motley.

A day with cool cars, vendors, music, food, and lots of fun.

“It’s an opportunity for families to come out, we’re going to have a DJ playing,” said Motley.

For additional information about the Cars for Cures show, or to register your car to be in the show, visit the Moore Kiwanis Club’s website www.moorekiwanis.org.