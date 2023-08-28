EMSA Emphasizing Heat Safety Even Amid Cooldown

EMSA spokesman Adam Paluka says the break from extreme heat is good, but people still need to get enough water and find shade when they can because even though it's slightly cooler, people can still experience symptoms.

EMSA medics have responded to more than 300 heat-related illness calls this year and more than 60 just this week.

With the break in the heat, many people ditched the AC to enjoy their favorite outdoor activities.

Nathaniel Sims says he will play basketball, no matter how hot it is, but he thinks the cooler temperatures make a huge difference.

"It feels really nice,” Sims said. “I noticed it whenever I left the house early in the day and it's a little cooler now than it's been."

EMSA medics have seen the highest number of calls during this current medical heat alert and have taken almost 40 people to the hospital this week because they were experiencing symptoms of a heat-related illness.

"This is probably our most intense EMSA medical heat alert of 2023,” Adam Paluka, EMSA Communications Director, said. “This has been a very interesting summer in the sense of there's been a lot of peaks and valleys, and it seems like right now we are in another valley but we should not let our guard down."

While Paluka is glad to see a change in the weather, he advises people to get enough water and find shade when they can because even though it's slightly cooler, people can still experience symptoms.

"We have had calls with double-digit patients and the temperatures have only been in the 80s and we have had days when we have had single-digit patients where the temps were in the 100s,” Paluka said.

What are some ways Oklahomans can stay cool ahead of the hot temperatures this summer?

Do not exercise intensely during the hottest times of the day and wear light loose-fitting clothing. Make sure to drink lots of liquids to replace the fluids you lose from sweating. To keep cool, spritz skin with water and block out windows with a blanket or sheet during the day.

What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends adults watch out for signs of heat exhaustion which can be; heavy sweating, cold, pale, and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and fainting. If experiencing these symptoms people should drink water, move to a cooler area or take a cool bath. Lastly, medical attention should be sought out if symptoms last longer than an hour.

What are the signs of heat stroke?

The CDC defines heat stroke symptoms as– hot, red, dry or damp skin; a fast and strong pulse; a headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and passing out. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately, and try to move the person into the shade or a cooler area. Try to lower your body temperature by using cool clothes.

How to protect kids from heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Parents and caregivers should be aware of the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in young children and take precautions such as having them wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, use sunscreen, and stay hydrated. To keep cool, activities like playing in the water or in the shade should be encouraged, and a spray bottle can help increase comfort. Children who are experiencing a heat stroke may also have a high fever or even seizures.

High Alert For Weeds Pollen

How do I keep my pet safe from intense heat?

Pets are susceptible to dehydration and overheating in hot and humid weather. Owners should provide shady places for pets, limit exercise, and keep them indoors in extreme heat. Signs of overheating include excessive panting, increased heart and respiratory rates, drooling, weakness, stupor, seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

How to protect your skin from intense heat

Stay hydrated throughout the day and refuel your body with proper sleep. To protect your skin from damage, apply a water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every 2 hours. Make sure to wear protective clothing, use a lip balm with an SPF of at least 15, and avoid the sun between 10am and 4pm.

Cooling centers in Tulsa

Expo Square located at 4145 E. 21st Street, 405-744-1113, seven days a week from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission located at 506 N. Cheyenne Avenue, 918-587-1186, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter 2401 Charles Page Boulevard, 918-896-5591, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.