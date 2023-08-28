1 Injured In Tulsa Neighborhood Shooting, Police Say

One person was injured in a shooting near Pine and North Lewis in Tulsa on Sunday night, police said.

Monday, August 28th 2023, 4:47 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

One person was injured in a shooting near Pine and North Lewis in Tulsa on Sunday night, police said.

Officers got a call about a shooting around 8 p.m. Sunday near North Columbia Place, police said.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim lying in the road.

Police said EMSA transported the victim to the hospital. The victim's condition and identity are unknown at this time.

Police said they have limited information about the suspect. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.
