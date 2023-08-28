Tulsa Holds Additional Workshops To Assist Residents In Applying For Storm Recovery Grants

The goal of the workshops is to make applying for storm recovery grants easier for Tulsans.

The City of Tulsa is holding additional workshops to help residents apply for grants to help with the recovery process after the Father's Day weekend storms.

The City decided to hold more workshops after many Tulsans showed up for the first two.

The hope is to get more people signed up for grants to help with storm cleanup and recovery.

The grants are worth up to $7,500 for individuals to repair damage to their homes because of the storms. This includes damages related to roof repair, electrical, plumbing and HVAC.

While the city didn't know how many people would take advantage, the number of people that came out was good enough that Tulsa decided to continue to put on more of the workshops.

"We’ve actually never had a City Of Tulsa workshop like this, so we weren’t sure how many people would come. But we had about 100 people walk through the doors of the library where we held it last time and about 25-percent of those individuals left with an appointment to further go down the process to see if they could get those repairs done," said Krystal Reyes, Tulsa Chief Resilience Officer.

The City found that feedback from residents was positive overall, and it's going to continue to try and accommodate as many people as possible for any workshops it may hold in the future.

"I think it was overall positive. I think one of my team members said that someone was just grateful to have the information and did not expect everyone to be able to work in multiple languages and be so accommodating. And so we were really happy to hear that and that’s the same type of event we want to have next week and the following month," Reyes said.

There are two workshops coming up. There is one on Tuesday at the Zarrow Regional Library from 3 to 5 p.m. and one on September 28 at the Rudisill Regional Library from 5 to 7 p.m.

Some requirements for the grant include the individual must be the homeowner, the individual cannot live in a floodplain, and it has to be within city limits.

