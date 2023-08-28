City Of Tulsa Concludes Green Waste Curbside Pickup, Drop-Off Site Still Open

While the city is wrapping up its green waste curbside pickup service, the temporary green waste drop-off site is still open, and plenty of people are taking advantage. People are still dropping off broken limbs and logs from a storm that happened more than two months ago.

The City of Tulsa is wrapping up its huge effort to clean up the piles of tree branches left over from the Father's Day windstorm.

While the city is wrapping up its green waste curbside pickup service, the temporary green waste drop-off site on North 89th East Avenue is still open, and plenty of people are taking advantage. People are still dropping off broken limbs and logs from a storm that happened more than two months ago.

Chris Morrow is glad he has a motorized trailer to make his job easier.

"It's very nice to not have to unload it all by hand," says Morrow.

While people like Chris are still making trips to this dump site, the City of Tulsa is no longer doing curbside cleanup.

Public Works Director Terry Ball says roughly 700,000 cubic yards of waste was collected overall. That's double what the city usually collects in a year.

"This was one of the storms that basically touched every corner of the city when you do that, and all the road miles that we have, it was a lot of work to pick up all that green waste all throughout the city," says Ball.

He says there's still more to do. Contractors are now focusing on more than 600 broken limbs leaning over sidewalks or rights-of-way.

"Today, we have got a contractor that has just started removing what we call the hangers, which are the ones that were damaged during the storm but still need to be removed," says Ball.

For the next two weeks, you can still call 311 to have green waste from the storm picked up, but after that, things return to normal.

"We just appreciate everybody's patience during that time I know that it felt like it took a little bit," he says.

Ball expects the temporary waste site to be open for another week or two before the main mulch site opens back up.

From the City of Tulsa:

Curbside Greenwaste Collection Update August 25

(Tulsa, OK) – Curbside greenwaste collection from the June 18 windstorm is expected to conclude Sunday, August 27.

Tulsa residents who believe their June 18 greenwaste was missed can email their request with their service address to tulsa311@cityoftulsa.org or call 311 during business hours.

Since July 14, City contractors have collected more than 405,000 cubic yards of greenwaste. Roughly 700,000 cubic yards of greenwaste has been collected from the storm as a whole – an amount equal to double of what the City normally sees brought into the mulch site in one year.

Hanging Tree Limb Removal Starts Monday

On Monday, City contractors will start focusing on removing more than 600 leaders and hanging branches from the public rights-of-way, over sidewalks, and in Parks. Residents may see crews trimming these potentially dangerous branches and stacking them. A second crew will follow behind and collect the trimmed branches.

Gated Communities & Private Streets

Residents in a gated community or on a private street within Tulsa city limits who need greenwaste removal from the June 18 storm can schedule a bulky waste pick-up to have greenwaste collected free of charge. If items other than greenwaste are included for collection, the regular $10 fee per 8 cubic yards will be charged. This offer is available only for bulky waste pick-up on a private street or within a gated community and needs to be scheduled by Friday, September 8. Visit www.cityoftulsa.org/bulkywaste or call 311 during regular business hours to schedule a bulky waste pick-up.

Mulch Site

The City's Mulch site remains closed for pick up as crews work on grinding operations. Tulsa, Tulsa County, Bixby, Broken Arrow, and Jenks residents may still continue to drop off greenwaste for free at the temporary site at E. Latimer St. & N. 89th East Ave. from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. To drop off free of charge, residents must bring a driver's license or current city utility bill from the municipality they live in.

More Information

For additional information and a list of frequently asked questions, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/greenwaste.