Local Nonprofits Share Resources, Raise Awareness On Oklahoma Drug Overdose Deaths

By: News On 6

Some Green Country nonprofits in Mayes County are bringing more awareness to drug overdose deaths in Oklahoma.

International Overdose Awareness Day is approaching, and two organizations hope sharing resources with the public will help save lives.

Leaders with the Drug Reduction Outreach Project said Mayes County is one of five counties in Oklahoma with the highest unintentional drug overdose deaths.

The "DROP" initiative started with a goal of reducing substance abuse and drug related deaths.

The "Community Against Toxic Substance" is a subcommittee of the DROP initiative.

This week, they've set up a big display to spread that awareness further. You can find that display at the Pryor Public Library.

When you walk through the library, you'll notice the display has purple and white cut-out butterflies.

The purple butterflies represent those lost in Mayes County to drug overdose and each white one represents 10 people across the state who've died from drug overdose.

Leaders said it shows how big of an issue drug overdose is, not just in Mayes County but all across Oklahoma.

According to data from Oklahoma.gov, there were more than 950 drug overdose related deaths in 2021, which was 200 more than 2020.

Riplee Breeden is the President of the "Community Against Toxic Substances" and said drug overdose can happen to anyone.

"There are people who are struggling with drug use and you don't know about it. So even just seeing this maybe you can get the word out there and help someone that you don't even know who is going through it," Breeden said.

The display at the Pryor Public Library will be up until next Tuesday, Sept. 5, for anyone to stop by and get more information.

Click here to view the Pryor Public Library's website.