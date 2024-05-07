National Weather Service Finds EF-4 Damage From Barnsdall Tornado

The National Weather Service survey team says they found low-end EF-4 damage after Monday night's Barnsdall tornado.

By: News On 6

They say this rating is preliminary as they continue to survey damage.

At Least 1 Killed After Tornado Hits Barnsdall, Damages Homes

One of the hardest hit areas from Monday night's severe weather is in Barnsdall in Osage County, northwest of Skiatook.

There is at least one confirmed death from the tornado that hit the Barnsdall area.

Osage County Emergency Management reports the tornado that hit there damaged 30 to 40 homes. Many people in the town are displaced due to that significant damage.

The Barnsdall Nursing Home took a hit, with part of the roof collapsing. Staff reported that all residents there are accounted for with no injuries.

The residents have been transferred to temporary shelters and the home was working to notify family members.

Road blocks are all over Barnsdall as emergency crews work to keep people out of the hardest hit areas.

News On 6's MaKayla Glenn is live with updates in Barnsdall Tuesday morning.

Shelters open:

B the Light Mission in Bartlesville said their mission is open for shelter. That location is at 219 North Virginia.

The Women’s Building at the Fairgrounds in Pawhuska will also be open for anyone who is displaced. The fairground are located at 320 Skyline Dr.