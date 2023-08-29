OHP: 2 Dead After Crash Involving Semi, Car On I-44 Near Kellyville Exit

Two people are dead after a crash involving a semi truck and car on Tuesday morning, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said.

By: News On 6

2 Dead After Crash Involving Semi, Car On I-44 Near Kellyville Exit

The crash happened around 3 a.m. and closed one westbound lane of I-44 near the Kellyville exit on the Turner Turnpike.

Several emergency crews are still on the scene at this time. Crews are working to remove the car from underneath the front of the semi.

An outside lane is closed due to a lot of debris in the roadway. However, traffic is still moving.

OHP has not yet released information about what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.