Community Assists Vietnam Veteran In Restoring Home Destroyed By Fire

By: News On 6

Several organizations are teaming up to help a Green Country veteran get back on his feet after his home was heavily damaged in a fire.

It's been a struggle for Billy Shanks after his Sapulpa home caught fire about one year ago. That's why Glenpool's VFW is holding a fundraiser to help offset the cost of repairs.

Shanks is a Vietnam veteran and said it's been hard for his family to make repairs to their home since their insurance won't cover all of the costs.

Shanks wants to make repairs to their cabinets, floors, and bedrooms that were burned.

The Tinker Federal Credit Union Foundation is helping the VFW with fundraising in partnership with Purple Heart Homes and Soldier's Wish.

Executive Director and veteran, Kevin Jamison, said many times veterans refuse to ask for help, but said giving back during times like this makes all the difference.

"We're very proud, our veterans are very proud. So you know it was just important for us to let Billy know we're going to be there as fellow veterans. We are going to stand beside him and we're going to help lift him up and get him back on his feet. We're asking the community to help support these efforts," Jamison said.

Jamison said Shanks has mobility issues, and isn't able to stay in the home because of damages to the floor.

Jamison said it means everything to Shanks and his family for the community to come together to support him during his time of need.

"When I went out there and saw the status of the home, I immediately knew we needed to unite the community to come together to attack this problem because this family needed our assistance. And with the heat happening the way it is, we want to get that home repaired so we can get Mr. Shanks back in his home," Jamison said.

Jamison said the Shanks family will also be in need of volunteers to help with the repairs.

The VFW hopes to raise $7,000, but about $18,000 more will be needed to finish everything.